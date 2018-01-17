Total War: Warhammer 2 raises the dead in new Tomb Kings footage, full roster named

Last week, Tom explored Total War: Warhammer 2's Tomb Kings and described them as the "weirdest faction yet". Creative Assembly has now shown off 11 minutes of the incoming DLC's campaign, where Settra the Imperishable faces off against "the Liche King himself" Arkhan the Black.

Everything from raising the dead, to treasure-plundering at sea and striking trade deals with neighbouring dwarfs is demonstrated in the footage below, as the two eccentric armies lock horns. Have a gander:

Alongside that, Creative Assembly has also unveiled the Tomb Kings' roster—whose Legendary Lords also include Grand Hierophant Khatep and High Queen Khalida, beyond the two stalwarts featured above. Elsewhere, mounts include Skeletal Steeds, Chariots of the Gods, Warsphinxs (warsphinges?), while monsters like the Hierotitan and Tomb Scorpion look terrifying.

My favourite of the full roster on name alone is the Screaming Skull Catapult, which I'm sure will cause chaos out on the field.

Total War: Warhammer 2's Tomb Kings DLC is due January 23, 2018. Again, here's Tom's early impressions.