Total War: Shogun 2 DLC adds new faction and warrior nuns

A new Shogun 2 DLC pack has popped up on Steam, adding a new faction of warrior monks. The Ikko Ikki Clan Pack introduces the Ikko Ikki as a playable faction in single player and multiplayer campaign modes and multiplayer skirmishes. The Ikko Ikki have access to warrior nuns, a new Naginata warrior monk hero and a new type of agent with his own unique skill tree.

The pack also adds a new historical battle and a full Ikki armour set for your Shogun 2 avatar. It's quite a chunky update for $4.99 / £2.99, and is available now on Steam . Total War: Shogun 2 is also on sale this weekend to celebrate, selling now at a third off full price . The full Ikko Ikki Clan Pack feature list follows.

The Ikko Ikki “warrior monk” Clan:



A new clan for use in single or multiplayer Campaign modes and Custom and Multiplayer Battles 8 new unit-variants specific to the Ikko Ikki clan

New skill trees

New Ikko Ikki Monk Agent with his own specific skill tree

The Ikko Ikki Clan Pack also includes:

