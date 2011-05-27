Popular

Total War: Shogun 2 DLC adds new faction and warrior nuns

Shogun 2 - warrior nun vs naginata

A new Shogun 2 DLC pack has popped up on Steam, adding a new faction of warrior monks. The Ikko Ikki Clan Pack introduces the Ikko Ikki as a playable faction in single player and multiplayer campaign modes and multiplayer skirmishes. The Ikko Ikki have access to warrior nuns, a new Naginata warrior monk hero and a new type of agent with his own unique skill tree.

The pack also adds a new historical battle and a full Ikki armour set for your Shogun 2 avatar. It's quite a chunky update for $4.99 / £2.99, and is available now on Steam . Total War: Shogun 2 is also on sale this weekend to celebrate, selling now at a third off full price . The full Ikko Ikki Clan Pack feature list follows.

The Ikko Ikki “warrior monk” Clan:

  • A new clan for use in single or multiplayer Campaign modes and Custom and Multiplayer Battles

    8 new unit-variants specific to the Ikko Ikki clan

  • New skill trees

  • New Ikko Ikki Monk Agent with his own specific skill tree

  • The Ikko Ikki Clan Pack also includes:

Also included:

  • The Warrior Nun unit – can be trained by any clan except the Ikko Ikki

  • New Naginata Warrior Monk hero

  • New Historical Battle: Nagashima (Ikko Ikki VS Oda)

  • Ikko Ikki armour set for Avatar - includes hood, robes and barefoot leg-pieces.

  • New Retainers for use in the Avatar Conquest mode:

