Torment: Tides of Numenera drops stylish story trailer ahead of launch this month

Techland and inXile Entertainment's soon to be released sci-fi fantasy RPG Torment: Tides of Numenera has launched a new story trailer which talks ominously of everlasting legacies, cheating death, ancient technologies, and consciousness transplants. If the Planescape: Torment "thematic successor" hadn't echoed its D&D lineage enough before now, this latest short goes for it Bastard Swords-blazing.

"A man discovered a way to cheat death," explains Techland in a statement. "A seeker of knowledge and wisdom, his ultimate goal was to leave an unforgettable mark on the world. In his quest for everlasting legacy, he discovered ancient technology—the Numenera—that allowed him to transfer his consciousness to a body of his own design. Thus he became known as the Changing God."

One billions years into the future, here's a glimpse of that man's story:

As detailed towards that trailer's end, cheating death has inadvertently awoken a "fearsome" ancient monster named The Sorrow who is apparently set on destroying the Changing God and all who associate with it. Yikes.

Torment: Tides of Numenera is due February 28. Despite it shipping minus some of its crowdfunding stretch goals, James seemed to mostly enjoy his time with an early build last month.