Titanfall Expedition DLC map Runoff revealed

A few weeks ago Respawn Entertainment revealed details about War Games , one of the three maps coming in Titanfall 's first DLC pack, Expedition. Today, designer Geoff Smith walks us through another map, Runoff, a smaller map that was originally made for but cut from the full game.

“Runoff was an experiment to try and make a small map but still allow Titans enough pathing options so that they don't feel constrained or limited,” Smith says. “The core concept of the level is multiple layers of paths: concrete canals filled with water and trash below, and upper levels that are cleaner and more industrial.”

The idea is that Titans will fight below while pilots can over them. Smith also said that he set out to make more choke points in the level, which is hard to do in Titanfall given the pilots high mobility.

I still think that out of the three new maps, War Games sounds the most promising, both because of its cool virtual reality simulator look and wallrunning-friendly design. Runoff looks like it might be a really good map for capture the flag, though, since it's more symmetrical and connects the two flag bases directly with its main trench.

You can find more details and images of the Runoff on Respawn's website .