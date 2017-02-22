Titanfall 2's Live Fire update goes live tomorrow

EA has announced that the big Live Fire update for Titanfall 2 announced in January will go live tomorrow, February 23. The update will include two mode-specific maps, Featured Playlists, a new execution move, a new Coliseum map, "mixtape-style matchmaking," and a big list of bug and balance fixes.

Live Fire is a "lightning fast" 6-on-6 mode in which teams of pilots—no Titans—have one minute to wipe out the enemy. Victory can also be claimed by having possession of a neutral flag at the end of the round.

"It’s fast, frantic, and sure to help hone those teamwork and mobility skills," Respawn explained in January. "We’re also introducing two brand new maps designed specifically for Live Fire: Stacks and Meadow. Playable only in the Live Fire playlist, these two maps are tight, enclosed death boxes designed specifically for the fast-paced, intense nature of the mode."

To help get the ball rolling, Respawn will be holding a double XP weekend, beginning with the launch of Live Fire tomorrow and running through February 27. The XP bonus only applies to Live Fire mode, however, so be sure to spend your time wisely.