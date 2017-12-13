Titanfall 2 patch brings new modes, skins, grapple charges next week

Titanfall 2 is gearing up for its next patch, set to launch this coming Tuesday, December 19. Named Operation Endeavor, the forthcoming update brings with it a host of premium skins, five new Featured Modes, two Holiday Banners, and an adjustment to grapple charges.

From front to back, new weapon warpaints cost $5 each and apply to the Double Take, Cold War, DMR, R-201, R-97 and the G2 rifles. Should you wish to grab them all, the bundle price for all six is $20. Here's how they look post makeover:

The new Featured Modes that Operation Endeavor welcomes to its rotation include a last Titan standing-type deal, and a free-for-all that doubles both core generation and dash regen rates. Here's all five in greater detail:

Turbo LTS: Last Titan Standing gametype with double core generation and dash regen rates. Everyone also has Turbo Engine kit.

Spicy Attrition: Attrition where everyone’s Ordnance ability is replaced with Ticks.

The Otherside: All Phase Attrition.

Rocket Arena: Live Fire with modified EPGs and autopistols.

Turbo Titan Brawl: Titan Brawl with double core generation and dash regen rates. Everyone also has Turbo Engine kit.

As for Grapple, it's now been restored to include two charges. "After changing grapple to one charge, we did see a small shift in tacticals players chose," says Respawn in this blog post. "However, it still is by far the most commonly picked tactical and trying to change that status quo would require adjustments that would diminish a mechanic that we and many players love."

Respawn notes that the prior change wasn't resultant of balancing issues, therefore it's happy to reinstate Grapples to harness two charges. Check out more on the Operation Endeavor in this direction.

Titanfall 2's Operation Endeavor patch is due December 19.