Titanfall 2 is on sale for $33 on Origin and Amazon right now

Titanfall 2 is an outstanding shooter, and one of the best games to come out this year. And even though that debut took place just a few weeks ago, it's now on sale for just a hair over half-price: $33 instead of the regular $60. Such a steep discount so early is an ominous sign for a AAA release, and earlier this week Respawn CEO Vince Zampella said it was too early to tell whether or not we'll see a third Titanfall.

That's a worry for another day. For now, Titanfall 2 is available in two flavors: Origin has the straight-up digital version, while Amazon is offering the physical edition—which, to be perfectly clear, is a box with an Origin code inside. So either way you'll be downloading it from Origin, but going the Amazon route gets you a nice box for your shelf, if that's your thing.

Whichever you opt for, it's a heck of a game. Purchase links are below.

