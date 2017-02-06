TimeSplitters Rewind remake is still alive, because these green crystals told us so

When I hear the name "TimeSplitters," the first image that comes to mind is a cartoon monkey with a minigun, not some slowly rotating green crystals. But after months of operating in silence, the mod team behind TimeSplitters Rewind just dropped a new trailer to prove the project is still alive—and it's about a minute and a half of slowly rotating time crystals set to dramatic music. Classic case of good news/bad news, here: TimeSplitters Rewind is still a thing, and it’s planned to release this year, but there's not much to see in this baffling “teaser”.

Last time we reported on TimeSplitters Rewind, back in 2013 , we noted the project had Crytek's blessing, and was being developed as a multiplayer-focused remake of Free Radical's TimeSplitters trilogy. This video gives the development team a new name, Cinder Interactive Arts, and hints at a new release date. At the end of the video, 2018 disappears and is replaced by 2017.

In the first minute and a half of the trailer, eagle-eyed TimeSplitters fans will likely notice a few familiar faces reflected in the spinning crystals, but that's about it for substance. Comments on Reddit haven't exactly been kind about the vague teaser.

I reached out to one of the Rewind developers, who helped clarify the goal of the unusual trailer.

"It was a teaser and was developed in a short amount of time to get people talking, the date change at the end was designed to tease people with the final date being 2017," the developer wrote. They also confirmed that Cedar Interactive Arts is a new name for the team, which has changed quite a bit since the project began.