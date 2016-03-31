TimeSplitters 2 hidden within Homefront: The Revolution

TimeSplitters 2 was a defining game of the PS2, Gamecube, Xbox and, er, not PC. In fact, there has never been a TimeSplitters game on PC, until now: the first two levels of TimeSplitters 2, Siberia and Chicago, are hidden inside the upcoming Homefront: The Revolution. If you'd rather not know where, back away now.

TimeSplitters' singleplayer campaign was a riot of settings and ideas, and it was just darn satisfying to shoot things. If you're able to locate and interact with an arcade cabinet in the depths of an improvised prison complex in Homefront, you'll get to see whether that magic carries over to keyboard and mouse while continuing a lovely tradition: playable cartridges for old-school classics like Snake were hidden within TimeSplitters 2.

Crytek owns the TimeSplitters IP, and until Crytek's financial wobble its Nottingham studio was working on Homefront: The Revolution. That studio became Deep Silver Dambuster, and I like to believe that the rights to this excellent Easter egg were formalised in the handover deal.