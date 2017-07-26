THQ Nordic will reveal a 'new instalment of a well-known, mysterious and horrific' series at Gamescom

THQ Nordic, the studio formerly known as Nordic Games, has revealed its Gamescom lineup. And among a host of games you've most likely already heard of already features two as yet unannounced projects—one, a kung-fu-inspired post-apocalyptic RPG; another a new instalment of a "well-known, mysterious and horrific" series.

Six other games will take to the Koelnmesse show floor next month in the form of a near-complete version of open world role-player ELEX, RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar, the single-player segment of SpellForce 3, first-person underwater shoot 'em up Aquanox: Deep Descent, racer Wreckfest, and a look at Golemlabs' The Guild 3.

Not to knock any of the above, however much of THQ Nordic's Gamescom intrigue befalls the aforementioned unannounced games. Martial arts in a post-apocalyptic world sounds interesting, and I do wonder which well-known and "horrific" series might resurface next month.

Speculate away in the comments south of here.