This week's Witcher 3 DLC includes a new quest and alternate Triss

The Witcher 3 gets another new quest this week. I'm sorry to say that—unlike last week's free DLC drop—it doesn't feature a village of pigs. Instead, it's a scavenger hunt for new gear. Also this week, and alternate look for Triss.

Here are the official descriptions from CD Project Red:

Triss alternative costume - Love to play dress up? Now you can with this exclusive new look for Triss Merigold.

New Quest - Scavenger Hunt: Wolf School Gear - Adventure awaits! Embark on an epic treasure hunt and get your hands on a long-lost elite set of Wolf School witcher gear!

As always, you can grab the DLC, for free, from Steam, or via the GOG DLC program pass. There are still six chunks of DLC to go, due out over the next few weeks.