This week in PC Gaming: The Ascent, The Forgotten City, and cyberpunk kitties

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

This week one of the best Skyrim mods finally gets a standalone release, we finally find out what's going on with that cyberpunk cat simulator, and some beloved Ace Attorney prequels hits the PC.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.