This week in PC gaming: Left 4 Dead 2's first major update in 10 years, Nvidia RTX 3090 releases

New Releases

The notable new games hitting PC this week.

September 22

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (Steam)

Art of Rally

Untitled Goose Game (Steam)

September 24

Circadian City (Early Access)

Going Under

Serious Sam 4

September 25

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

The updates, announcements, and big events happening this week.

September 24

Left 4 Dead 2's first major update in 10 years

Nvidia RTX 3090 releases

