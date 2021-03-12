This upcoming slime farming game has strong Stardew Valley energy

Cute-looking village life sim Alchemic Cutie has been flying under the radar for a couple years in development, but now Microsoft have snapped it up as a timed exclusive for PC and Xbox, giving it a July 27 release date. Alchemic Cutie invites you to Wimba Island, a wholesome-looking place where you'll catch, tame, and breed wild jellies, practice some alchemical magic, and meet the various villagers that live there. The energy of Slime Rancher with the setting of Stardew Valley ? Might just be. The bright, saturated environments are full of cheer, and it seems charming at first glance. Plus a bit more coherent than Ooblets , with its all-out silliness.

Whereas other village life games are about farming, this one's about breeding your critters—jellies, in this case. "Each jelly has uniquely generated stats, traits, and over 4000 visual styles. You can tame, breed, and raise the perfect jelly companions," says the description.

It sounds like the kind of lightly strategic game where you'll get to do a lot of not just customization, but optimization, as you use alchemical powers to transmute objects that can influence how your jellies grow and how well they do in local jelly competitions. Like swimming. Did I mention you charm the jellies by playing your flute for them?

You can find Alchemic Cutie on Steam , where it's due to release on July 27. It's set to have modding support, which is clutch, as well as the ability to share your jellies with friends using special codes. Which is adorable.