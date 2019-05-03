This Sekiro mod replaces a notorious early-game mini-boss with Shrek

I'm not sure where the hivemind is at re: Shrek, but I'm quite averse to him. Maybe as I age and attain greater emotional intelligence, I'll be able to deconstruct my ill-will towards Shrek. Is it the dopey smile? Is it his association with Smashmouth? Whatever the reason might be, I'm happy he's now modded into Sekiro as an enemy.

Thanks to modders Dropoff and Katalash, you can now replace the chained ogre mini-boss with Shrek. It's quite well done, as you can see in the below embedded Tweet:

some BODY. Another masterpiece sekiro mod from katalash and dropoff. (The music is unfortunately not part of the mod, I added it in post) Mod download is here: https://t.co/iNH17eRJ4N pic.twitter.com/3BXlpZvb88May 2, 2019

I haven't finished Sekiro and never will, so seeing one of the game's early difficulty spikes suffer the indignity of being Shrek pleases me greatly. You can check out the mod here.