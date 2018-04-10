This Rosewill micro ATX case is just $10 after rebate

Ten bucks doesn't usually get you very far when it comes to PC components, or at least that's normally the case when dealing with the core hardware (processor, RAM, graphics card, storage, power supply, and case). However, if you're looking to build a small form factor PC, $10 right gets you a mini tower.

That's the price after rebate for a Rosewill mini tower enclosure on Newegg today. The upfront cost is still reasonable at $20, which is half off the case's list price. A $10 mail-in-rebate is what makes this an even better deal.

Granted a $10 case isn't going to be brimming with bells and whistles. However, if you're looking to go cheap, you can certainly build a system in this case while reserving the bulk of your budget for other parts. This is a steel mini tower that's compatible with micro ATX motherboards. It offers three external 5.25-inch drive bays, two internal 3.5-inch bays, four expansion slots, and comes with two pre-installed cooling fans.

Front panel connectors consist of a pair of USB 2.0 ports. Not cutting edge obviously, but still a big step up from a makeshift case made of cardboard, and it barely costs more.

You can grab this case here.

