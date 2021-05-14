This Resident Evil Village third-person mod turns Ethan into a headless monster

Resident Evil Village might continue Resi 7's pivot into first-person horror, but one modder is attempting to bring the latest entry back to the series' third-person roots. Just don't lose your head over it quite yet, okay?

Spotted by Eurogamer and currently in development on the developer's Patreon , FluffyQuack's mod is described as "very experimental" for good reason. The biggest, I reckon, is that our man Ethan Winters is missing his head. A heavily-armed decapitated man in a parka might be a good shout for a new Resi monster, but it's an odd look for our cowering protagonist.

The mod also breaks a few interactions with in-game objects, and Ethan's gun isn't quite aiming where it's supposed to. The camera will also snap back into first-person on occasion. But it's certainly impressive in how it mostly works, and an earlier video shows Quack strolling around House Beneviento in third-person as one of Lady D's daughters.