This Radeon RX 580 graphics card is just $179 right now

AMD's graphics cards have continued to drop in price ever since the cryptocurrency gold rush ended. The 8GB Radeon RX 580 is a better deal than ever before, especially today—because you can get one for $179.99.

PowerColor's 'Red Dragon' RX 580 has dropped to $179.99 on Newegg, which is around $10-30 cheaper than most other 8GB RX 580 cards. It has a boost clock of 1350Mhz and dual cooling fans. For output, you get one HDMI, three DisplayPort, and one dual-link DVI-D.

The card also comes with two free games—you can choose between The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5. Not a bad deal for under $200.