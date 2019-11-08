This new Borderlands 3 Shift code expires tomorrow

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

If you're planning to spend the weekend on shooting, looting, and interminable inventory management, you might be on the hunt for some Borderlands 3 Shift codes. If that's you, you're in luck: Randy Pitchford just tweeted a new one out, but you'll need to be quick as it expires tomorrow. Specifically, at 10am Friday CST time (that's 8am PST, 4pm on Friday in London, and 3am on Saturday in Sydney.)

Here's the code:

5ZWTT-SZXZ3-SW3W5-33BTT-X5Z3H

As usual, the Shift code gets you a golden key to use on the relevant chest in-game. The code can be redeemed either inside the game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com. Once redeemed there, the key will appear in your in-game mail under the Social menu.

Perhaps you've never activated a Shift code before? If that's the case, our Borderlands 3 shift codes guide has a bunch of permanent codes to unlock, as well as a list of currently active limited codes.