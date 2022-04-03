This guy beat Elden Ring without ever attacking

Audio player loading…

"Can I beat Elden Ring and never attack?," asked video creator Iron Pineapple. Unlike many other people, who would not then under any circumstances undertake that task... Iron Pineapple decided to make an attempt at exactly that.

Something that may have been impossible in prior FromSoftware action RPGs, Elden Ring's broad diversity of tools and powers, along with its extremely open-ended world design, make it look achievable.

The real question is basically this: Can summoned spirits defeat every required boss between the player and the end of the game? The player can support the spirits and take any action that doesn't directly deal damage.

Iron Pineapple made the attempt, using a Faith-based healing and buffing build to keep a rotating cast of spirits and summons alive through many of Elden Ring's toughest encounters. A variety of buffs, heal over time spells, and direct healing really help, of course—but he does have to get pretty creative and pull off a few hours of grinding here and there.

Eventually, through a bit of creative interpretation of the rules, Iron Pineapple did manage to beat the game. That's not to say there aren't missteps. Hours of grinding go to waste when theoretical solutions to tough bosses don't pan out. The half-hour video is quite the ride.

You can find Iron Pineapple's video on Youtube.