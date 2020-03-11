This GeForce RTX 2060 Super is only $350 right now

For playing games at 1440p, the GeForce RTX 2060 is the best graphics card for the job, based on its price-to-performance ratio. To that end, the bang-for-buck factor is even better right now if you take advantage of EVGA's sale on its GeForce RTX 2060 Super SC Ultra Black Gaming (08G-P4-3065-KR) model.

Fortunately, the price tag isn't anywhere as big as the full model name. It's marked down $50 to $349.99 from its $419.99 list price, making it at least $50 cheaper than practically every other 2060 Super on Newegg. The sole exception is MSI's Ventus model, which is $374.99 after coupon (VGAPCRW448) and mail-in-rebate.

EVGA is offering a mail-in-rebate on its card as well. For those who want to jump through that hoop, you can get another $20 back, bringing the price all the way down to $329.99. Nothing else touches that in 2060 Super territory outside of potentially finding a deal for a used or refurbished model. That's even cheaper than most Radeon RX 5700 cards, which the 2060 Super edges out in most cases.

The 2060 Super offers a better value than other RTX cards, especially with this discount. It sports dedicated hardware (RT cores) to handle ray-traced workloads in games that support it, and is generally capable of hitting and exceeding 60fps at 1440p ultra.

4K gaming at ultra settings gives the the 2060 Super a workout, though if you're fine with playable framerates below 60fps, it can handle that as well. If you've been wanting to buy an RTX card, this is the deal you've been waiting for.