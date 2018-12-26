This Crucial 1TB MX500 SSD is at a best ever £111 on Amazon for Boxing Day

If you're looking for a great UK SSD deal for Boxing Day, check out this price on the Crucial MX500 1TB SSD. It retailed for over £200 late last year, but now it's at its best ever price on Amazon UK: £110.99. For the record, during Black Friday we covered this drive at its previous low of £128, so you're making a big saving on what was already a great price.

Regular readers might know that the Crucial MX500 ranks highly on our list of the best SSDs for gaming, and 1TB should offer enough storage to keep you going. By 2018's hungry standards, that's, like, 10 blockbuster games! We described the Crucial MX500 as being a perfect mix of price/performance/reliability, with no obvious weak points that we could pick out.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.