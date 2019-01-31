This 240Hz FreeSync monitor from Alienware is $280 ($75 off) for today only

If you're looking for a monitor upgrade, or if you just built/bought a PC capable of playing games at more than 60FPS, this is the deal for you. For today only, the Alienware AW2518HF FreeSync monitor is just $280 on Newegg—an $80 discount from the current Amazon price.

This display was originally released in mid-2017, but it's still a good option for high refresh rate gaming. It uses a 24.5" 1920x1080 TN panel, with a 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The monitor was designed for use in esports, and the included stand can adjust the screen's height and tilt.

The display's 240Hz mode will work great with any (capable) AMD graphics card, but owners of the monitor claim it also works with Nvidia G-Sync, as long as you have a 10-series GTX graphics card or any RTX card. Nvidia doesn't offer FreeSync support on older GPUs.

Alienware AW2518HF FreeSync Monitor | $299.99 (~$80 off)

This is a great monitor for high refresh rate gaming, and reports say it also works with Nvidia G-Sync. Enter code EMCTUVA28 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.