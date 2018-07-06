This 23-inch 1080p ASUS monitor is just $90 right now

Yesterday, one of Dell's TN 1080p displays dropped to just $109.99. Today, there's an even better monitor deal: You can now get an Asus 23-inch 1080p display for just $89.99 from Newegg—and it's IPS!

The Asus VZ239H monitor has a diagonal length of 23 inches, with a viewing angle of 178 degrees. For input, you get one HDMI 1.3 port and one VGA connector. It's not VESA-comptible, but it does use IPS (as opposed to the Dell TN monitor from yesterday).

You can buy the monitor from Newegg. Make sure to use coupon code EMCPWPU38 at checkout to receive the full discount.

