This $130 Rosewill gaming case with fan controller is $29 after rebate

If you are in the market for a full tower case and want something that stands out, Newegg is selling Rosewill's Nighhawk 117 chassis at a deep discount today. The case is on sale for $49, down from its $130 MSRP, and there is a $20 mail-in-rebate to boot.

Accounting for the rebate, this is a $29 case. Basically you're saving a Benny over its regular price.

Beyond the heavily discounted price tag, the first thing that stands out is the styling. This is one of those 'love it or hate it' designs, with not much room in the middle. For what it's worth, TomsHardware gave this case an editor's choice award in 2016. We haven't played with it ourselves, but for $29, it's a relatively low risk buy.

This is a big case that measures 23.23 x 9.13 x 22.24 inches. It supports up to an E-ATX motherboard. It also comes with a fair amount of fans, including two 140mm fans up top, two more in the front, and another one in the back (five total). There's room to add another in the bottom, if you want.

The I/O port selection is fairly generous as well. There are four USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and separate headphone and microphone jacks. There's also a fan speed switch up top, and a hard drive dock.

