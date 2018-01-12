These two beautifully illustrated 'experimental' games are free on Steam

Developer Mojiken Studio has hit upon a peculiar niche. At some point, the studio embarked on '#MojikenCamp2,' "an internal upgrade program by Mojiken Studio to experiment with how to tell stories." The results of this experiment include A Raven Monologue and Banyu Lintar Angin, two beautifully illustrated games which are free on Steam.

A Raven Monologue released just yesterday, January 11, while Banyu Lintar Angin came out last March. The former is "a short experimental silent story about a raven that does not know how to croak," while the latter chronicles the daily lives of three siblings in rural Indonesia. The two have radically different stories and art styles, but they have at least one thing in common: they're both absolutely gorgeous.

A Raven Monologue has more of a storybook air about it, all prominent outlines and thick hatching. It's lavishly detailed, and its exaggerated characters give it an almost Dr. Seuss vibe. Banyu Lintar Angin, meanwhile, features softer watercolor art with virtually no straight lines, which is appropriately cozy for a story about family.

If you want to see more, I recommend trying them for yourself. You can knock them both out in half an hour.