These gorgeous Dark Souls art prints are on sale through Sunday

Finally, videogame art I can hang in my living room without it looking like magazine back pages or a theater lobby. What better endorsement for videogame art is there than something that looks amazing, evokes the look and feeling of the source material, and doesn't require explaining to every stranger that walks through the door?

Party in the Front, aka artist Luís Melo, has some incredible videogame art on sale through Sunday, and these Dark Souls prints rank among the best I've seen—to my taste at least. He's also selling some rad Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Street Fighter, and Bloodborne art. If you're looking for something outside the hardware realm in the midst of all these Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, take a breather and look at these beauties.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: From Software / Luís Melo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: From Software / Luís Melo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: From Software / Luís Melo)

Through Sunday, all sales are 10% off and you get free shipping on all orders over $25. It's not the kind of astronomical savings a megacorp can provide, but getting fancy prints like these would be worth it, sale or not. The craft and direction here is right up my alley. I nabbed a Metroid print alongside a framed bonfire print, couldn't resist.

Take a gander at a couple of the Metroid and Zelda prints, too, and see if they're more your speed.