Thermaltake’s triangular open-frame case puts your parts in full display

If you want to show off your build and cable management skills, there are plenty of cases out there with tempered glass side windows. Thermaltake's growing line of open-frame enclosures take things a step further by letting you mount your PC to a wall. The same goes for its new Core P90, another open-frame case, with a twist.

Unlike Thermaltake's other wall-mountable cases, the Core P90 has a triangular shape that's intended to space out components for better cooling. By their nature, open-air enclosures rely on ambient air flow and don't necessarily receive the same level of cooling as a closed case with active air flow. I happen to own Thermaltake's Core P5 open-air chassis and haven't run into any cooling issues myself, but my system also isn't overclocked.

The Core P90 is split into three compartments, two of which sit behind a 5mm tempered glass side panel held in place by four steel bars with thumbscrews. Its unique structure supports three different layout options—standing up vertically on a pair of plastic feet, laying down horizontally, and mounted to wall using your own hardware.

Like Thermaltake's other open-frame cases, the Core P90 is highly modular, as you're able to remove and rearrange panels, racks, and brackets. By default, it supports mounting your graphics card standing up (with a riser cable) so you can show off the cooling shroud. Same goes for the PSU, a component that is normally hidden away, often times in a separate chamber.

There are five drive brackets in the front, two of which support 3.5-inch HDDs, and two more behind the motherboard tray that support both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives.

This is the kind of case that begs for a liquid cooling setup, the more elaborate the better. To that end, the right side supports two radiators, up to 480mm and up to 420mm.

CPU coolers can be up to 180mm high, graphics cards up to 320mm long, and PSUs up to 220mm deep.

Thermaltake didn't say when this case will be available or for how much.