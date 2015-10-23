There's "plenty of chance" Halo 5 could come to PC, says 343 rep

Halo 5 isn't coming to PC, despite Microsoft's frequent claims that it is "embracing" the PC community. At least, that's the official line: according to 343 Industries franchise director Frank O'Connor, it's not out of the question. In a livestream with our sister site GamesRadar, O'Connor responded positively to questions regarding an eventual PC port.

“Microsoft has made a huge commitment trying to normalize the Windows experience across multiple platforms," O'Connor said. "You see elements of Windows 10 are going to appear in Xbox and Cortana and stuff like that.

"There is plenty of chance that Halo 5 could appear on the PC," he continued. "Nothing to announce at this point, [but] you know, we developed the game on an Intel platform. It wouldn’t be the hardest thing in the world to move it to PC and take advantage of PC stuff. But nothing I announce today on this chat.”

So it's not "official", but that's the Halo franchise director speaking, and it makes sense that he'd have at least a bit of insight into whether Microsoft wants to port the game. Then again, the corporate overlords may prevent it from happening for some arcane corporate reason.

Fingers crossed, I guess. In the meantime, there's always a weird version of Halo 3 designed specifically for Russia, and we're meant to be getting Gears of War: Ultimate edition eventually.

Update: Never say never and all that, but Microsoft's marketing honcho Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter this morning to remind everyone that "plenty of chance" does not mean, as one of his followers suggested, that a PC version is imminent.