There's going to be a post-apocalyptic DLC for Cooking Simulator

In what I surely would have voted as the least likely mashup of genres, Cooking Simulator is going to the Post-Apocalypse with a new DLC that includes an entire themed campaign set in a world annihilated by nuclear fire in the 1980s.

Players are searching for their long-lost family, and have found an underground bunker with complete kitchen. To get the help they need, they will have to cook for the locals to get the help needed to repair a communications dish. "Bake, cook, fry, and grill mutant meat, glowing mushrooms, and other post-nuclear ingredients," says the description. I swear I am not making this up.

It's even on Steam. Seriously, go see Cooking Simulator - Shelter.

It's a pretty hilarious concept, to be honest. Rather than the food critics and picky customers of the base game you'll be dealing with, I don't know, vicious raiders and local warlords and hardscrabble farmers of the barren waste. You'll have to figure out how to make old favorites and new dishes from what's available in the post-apocalypse.

I, for one, am excited to figure out how to make a giant cockroach taste nice.