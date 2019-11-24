There’s going to be a Destiny cookbook because of course there is

There’s going to be a Destiny cookbook, according to an Amazon listing , which is not something I think I understand at all. World of Warcraft cookbook , okay, that makes a lot of sense: There’s literally cooking in the game. Elder Scrolls, yeah, food everywhere , that scans. Fallout, with its emphasis on weird preserved pre-apocalypse food and post-apocalyptic delights , has a cookbook that makes sense to me. Even reverse-engineering the recipes in Stardew Valley I get.

But Destiny? Is there even one reference to eating in either game? Do immortal zombie warriors continually resurrected by an alien space-god even eat? What is even happening here. (No insult intended to listed author Victoria Rosenthal, who also did the Fallout cookbook which is actually a decent book of cookery.) But, Bungie… why. Here’s the official blurb while I try to sort myself out:

"Explore recipes inspired by Bungie’s hit franchise in Destiny: The Official Cookbook.

Based on Bungie’s acclaimed video game series Destiny, this official cookbook is filled with recipes inspired by the Guardians and locations seen throughout the game’s expansive universe.

Eva Levante has traveled around the world after the events of the Red War, gathering a variety of recipes after crossing paths with many Guardians along the way and learning from their adventures. Craft, mouthwatering food from her diverse list of recipes inspired by the game’s unique world, plus step-by-step instructions and full-color photos, help guide and inspire fans to go on their own culinary adventure through the solar system.

Perfect for all Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks, Destiny: The Official Cookbook is packed with amazing recipes and stories that celebrate Destiny’s vast multiplayer universe."

This explains nothing to me, other that there is somehow now a canonical food historian in the world of Destiny. You can get this thing on August 4th, 2020 if the Amazon listing is to be believed, and pre-order it now for $35.00.

Thanks for noticing, PCGamesN.