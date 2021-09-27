The Witcher's getting a new 'fun-filled kids and family series' on Netflix

Netflix hosted an event called Tudum this weekend and, as well as showing off some of The Witcher season 2 and confirming it's already been renewed for a third series, it briefly showed the Icelandic setting of The Witcher: Blood Origin (a prequel series set before the books).

Then things took a turn for the weird. The showrunner and executive producer of The Witcher, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, gave a presentation (the video above is timestamped to it) where she announced two further projects. Firstly, the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf (which we liked a lot) is getting a sequel.

Then, Hissrich announced that another new series is in the works—aimed at children. "I can confirm we'll be making a second Witcher anime film as well as a fun-filled kids and family series," said Hissrich.

Erm... OK. There were no details or teases beyond this, though the most obvious thing to note is that The Witcher is pretty grim and graphic as opposed to 'fun-filled', and set in a world where genuinely horrible stuff happening to people is just another day. So it doesn't seem the most obvious fit for a kiddy series but, then again, from another angle you can see it becoming just a 'cool guy fights monsters' kind of cartoon. It might not be a cartoon by the way, there's no detail on the format. Either way don't expect to see Tub Geralt in all his glory.

The Witcher's second season arrives on 17th December, and Blood Origin is due late 2022.