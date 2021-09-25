Two clips from The Witcher season 2 are out now, along with a new trailer

With season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher coming in just a few months on December 17th, there are a couple new trailers out today. If you haven't been keeping up, you can go check out the article for everything we know about Season 2 of the Witcher.

The first, the Road to Season 2, shows us a recap of the first season's most dramatic events and a bit of what's going to happen when Geralt shows up at Kaer Morhen with Ciri in tow. Hint: Vesemir will be grumpy.

The other two bits are straight-up clips from the season. The first is Geralt sitting with old friend Nivellen, who can be most simply explained as the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and talking about his future. The other is a pretty good summary of Geralt and Ciri's relationship, in which Geralt yells at Ciri and then she kind of follows his instructions, mostly.

The two clips and the trailer were released alongside an on-set video from The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel series for The Witcher.

You can find all these videos on The Witcher Netflix YouTube channel.