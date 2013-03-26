The Witcher 3 devs also working on two "smaller" games, better mod support

CD Projekt RED have outlined their upcoming development roadmap in a corporate report posted to their site. It's a wide-ranging list of plans, including things we already knew about ( The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077's release), things we at PC Gamer highly approve of (fuller mod support and long-term Witcher 3 update plans), and things we at PC Gamer highly disapprove of (mobile games?!)

It also makes mention of two smaller games supporting one of their product lines. No further details are available, but presumably that means spin-off titles for either The Witcher 3 or Cyberpunk 2077. Amazingly, CD Projekt RED define "smaller" as around 20 hours of game time. Please, nobody tell them how long most games really are these days.

CD Projekt sent Kotaku the translated version of the roadmap:

Open REDkit beta and further support the modding community.



Premiere of the first non-computer game set in the Witcher world.



Launch of a local branch of CD Projekt RED in the United States, focused on marketing and PR for both Americas, especially the US.



2014-2016 - launch of The Witcher 3 for at least three strong platforms including PC and PS4.



Launch of Cyberpunk 2077.



Two smaller (about 20 hours of gameplay) but top-quality games supporting one of the product lines.



A cross-platform mobile game based on one of CDPR's brands.



Start of license sales for REDengine.



Long-term Witcher 3 support involving completely new mechanics.



Launch of the full version of the REDkit and further modding community support.



Launch of further local CDPR branches in key territories.

And don't worry mobile games, I love you really. And by "you", I mean Drop7.