The Witcher 2 trailer talks magic and bombs

The latest dev diary for The Witcher 2 drops lots of interesting info-nuggets on the upcoming sequel, not least the fact that there will be a hardcore difficulty mode that will make you restart the entire game if Geralt dies. VG247 spotted the video, in which the devs also talk about the balance between the different skill trees, and give us an overview of the bombs Geralt can use to stun his foes, or blow them the hell up.

For a closer look at The Witcher 2, check out the latest batch of screenshots , or read our preview . The game's due out on May 17.

