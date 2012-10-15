The Witcher 2 is most pirated game at top torrent university Rutgers

In a dubious honor, BitTorrent news blog TorrentFreak has named Rutgers University as the top torrenting university in the US. And what's the most torrented game at this fine institution? The Witcher 2.

Considering that in a previous interview with PC Gamer, a CD Projekt Red exec stated that the developer can track piracy of its products with 100% accuracy and has demanded money from thousands of alleged pirates in Germany, students at Rutgers who torrented The Witcher 2 may be lucky that CDP stopped hunting down pirates back in January. CDP has long held the opinion that DRM copy protection isn't necessary for its games, with its CEO telling us last year that "None of [the] solutions really work, so why not abandon it altogether?"