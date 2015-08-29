The Westport Independent is a game about ethics in journalism

Ethics in journalism is a topic that's been talked about a lot over the past year, and it's a subject that developer Double Zero One Zero tackles head-on in The Westport Independent. As the head of a newspaper in a country caught between an authoritarian government and anarchist rebels, players must edit articles to influence the public's opinion, and deal with the aftermath of those actions and the individuals they affect. I had a talk about the game with studio CEO Pontus Lundén at the Indie Megabooth at PAX Prime, where he said he hopes it will help people learn to "be skeptical of what someone is saying to you, but understanding of why they're saying it."

