The War Z creator apologizes to players for "arrogance," promises improvements

In an open letter to the The War Z and PC gaming community , creator and executive producer Sergey Titov apologized to disgruntled players for his "arrogance" that resulted in a failure to communicate with players and properly address issues within the game. "I need to admit that we failed to effectively communicate some of our plans and actions to both our existing players and to our new prospective players," Titov writes.

"I became arrogant and blinded by the early success and quick growth of The War Z , our increasing number of players, numbers we were getting from surveys, etc., and I chose not to notice the concerns and questions raised by these members of the game community as well as others. This failure is entirely on my shoulders and if anything I owe thanks to that vocal minority and admit that I should have paid attention sooner."

Controversy has been building recently due to misleading descriptions on the game's Steam page and poor community management, resulting in The War Z being pulled from Steam altogether. A contrite Titov even told us in an interview that he agreed with Steam's decision .

In the full letter, which can be read on The War Z's forum here , Titov outlines changes in how Hammerpoint Interactive will communicate with its fans and respond to criticism going forward. He also makes a final plea for players to give the game a second chance.

"I know that to some people my words won't matter much, " writes Titov. "I understand that. I hope that will change as we move forward and deliver the features that our players have been waiting for. I can promise you that from now on things will be much more transparent, and we'll provide better communication and engage our community to discuss upcoming features way before they appear in the game."