The Stay Inside Bundle is $20 for $160 of games

Have you missed one of the biggest roguelike crazes of the past decade? Are you stuck with a bunch of time inside for some reason? Here’s a bundle of indies totaling up to about $160 for a measly $20, or to be precise, $19.96. Put together by Binding of Isaac developer Edmund McMillen and a bunch of his friends, this is a superb bargain on some good games. There’s a lot of variety here, from platformers and roguelikes to party games for Remote Play Together. The bundle is called this because it is also a good excuse to socially distance yourself from others because there’s a scary virus, etc. Anyways, video games.

Here’s what’s in it:

The Binding of Isaac and all of its DLC. A modern classic.

The Legend of Bum-Bo, the newest game from the creator of The Binding of Isaac, which retails for 75% of the cost of this entire bundle.

The End Is Nigh is a stylish, cool platformer.

The Basement Collection is not something I can describe in the space I have here.

Closure is an arty platformer from 2012.

Bombernauts is an action-driven bombing game.

Crystal Crisis is a competitive action puzzler.

Blade Strangers is an anime-inspired fighting game, which normally retails for twice the cost of this entire bundle.

Anyways, it’s a great deal if you’ve ever wanted one of these games. Go ahead and do it and please just stay inside and play video games, and do not contribute to the social spread of a viral pandemic, thanks. You can find the Stay Inside bundle on Steam.