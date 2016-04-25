The Snake MMO bids you kiss your work day goodbye

Well I think we can call today a write-off what with the discovery of Slither, which is essentially Snake: The MMO. It runs in your browser, and if the IT department has already blocked it, consider finding yourself a new job. Or school. If you are the IT department, have some compassion.

I won't patronise you by explaining the rules of Snake, but there is a twist. If you can manoeuvre so that another player hits you head-on, they break into their constituent bits for you to devour. This, according to Tom, is where Slither transitions from Snake to Tron lightcycle fights. There are some terrifyingly vast serpents on the loose—basilisks, or perhaps Nidhoggs.

Happy procrastination.