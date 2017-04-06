The Skyrim Script Extender for the Skyrim Special Edition has been delayed

Tentatively estimated for a mid-March release, the beta of the Skyrim Script Extender for the Skyrim Special Edition is going to take a bit longer to reach us. Both players and modders have been awaiting the Special Edition-compatible version of the Skyrim Script Extender—it's a mod that expands Skyrim's scripting capabilities, and one that many popular Skyrim mods (such as SkyUI) rely on.

In a recent post on the Nexus Mods forums, Ian Patterson, one of SKSE's creators, announced that the mod isn't ready:

"I don't really have any good news. A large amount of the core code (papyrus support, scaleform support, etc) is ready, but the layout of most of the game data classes still needs to be verified as unchanged from the 32-bit version.

"I haven't had any time to work on this for the past few months due to work, and I assume the same is true for Stephen. Making time estimates for full-time professional engineering projects is very hard, and this is far from that.

"Again, sorry for getting people's hopes up."

On April 3, the SKSE site was updated as well with the following:

"We appreciate your patience while work continues. Currently we don't have a estimated time frame for a beta release of SKSE64."