The Sims 4 Rewards program offers bonus content to Sims 3 owners

The Sims 4 is all about feelings , as you may have heard, and people who own The Sims 3 will enjoy—or perhaps suffer—even more of them than everyone else. Electronic Arts is offering a Sims 4 Rewards program that will unlock emotionally influential bonus content for owners of the previous Sims game.

A total of 13 Sims 4 Rewards are up for grabs, based on how much Sims 3 content you own. The base game nets you the "Let There Be Plumbobs" award, "Plumbobs" being those green diamonds used to identify selected characters; each owned piece of DLC brings with it another reward, like "Whatever the Weather" for The Sims 3: Seasons, or "Enchanted Aurora" for The Sims 3: Supernatural. And if you own all of it, you'll also be granted the bizarre-looking "Ultimate Freezer Bunny Award."

What specifically these rewards do isn't known just yet, but EA says each of them "will affect your Sims' emotions and personalities in a unique way." The bonuses will unlock automatically the first time The Sims 4 is launched, as long as the required Sims 3 content is attached to your Origin account. If you're not sure how to go about making that happen, detailed instructions are up on EA's help site . The Sims 4 Reward giveaway is valid until December 31, 2014.