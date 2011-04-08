The Secret World trailer says the truth is out there

According to the latest trailer for MMO The Secret World, the plot of the game is this: every crazy conspiracy theory you've ever heard and dismissed as lunacy is real, and being covered up by a society of secret cabals who are disrupting your thoughts to protect the truth. Cats rule the world. the moon landings were fake, the Earth his hollow, and Duke Nukem Forever really is coming out in June. You can find out more about the game on The Secret World site .