The PC Gamer EU DC Universe Online League now recruiting

Calling all heroes! If you're playing DC Universe Online then you should totally join the brand new, super heroic PC Gamer league of heroes. Join us in our epic quest to find the Joker and punch him in the face. You'll find details on how to sign up below.

We're based on the Brightest Day EU PvE server. Falco Darkwind is our man on the ground, or in the air when he chooses to spread his wings (that's him in the above pic). Simply drop him a message in-game and he'll fire back an invite. Also, feel free to drop by our forums and say hello. DC Universe Online is full of great PvP arenas and group missions, being part of the League means you'll be able to form groups and get into those fights faster. Also, you'll get to fight for truth, justice, and better costume items in the name of PC Gamer.

We're not just in DC Universe Online, of course. Our spies are everywhere. The PC Gamer World of Warcraft guild grows more powerful with each passing day, our Eve Corp has tasted war and can never go back, and we even have organisations in Guild Wars and Wurm Online . If you fancy joining any of them, swing by the forums.