The Pathless is a supernatural forest adventure from the makers of Abzu

Annapurna Interactive and Abzu developer Giant Squid unveiled a brand-new project tonight called The Pathless. The trailer features a lush forest filled with creatures both familiar and supernatural, and a veiled hunter who shows off some wicked skills with her bow.

Beyond that, the trailer doesn't say much. Fortunately, there's a site up at thepathless.com that has a little more:

"Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion as you hunt corrupted spirits, but be careful not to become the hunted yourself. Explore misty forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins, and test your skill in epic battles. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance."

The Pathless is slated to come out in 2019, and will be available on the Epic Games Store.