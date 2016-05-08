The Overwatch open beta has been extended by a day

Millions of players were finally permitted access to Overwatch's beta at the weekend, after months of that privilege being granted to a select few. When I write "millions" I mean it, too, because that's the tremendously vague figure Blizzard offered in an announcement today. It's no surprise, really.

That announcement also confirmed that the current open beta will run for an extra 24 hours. That means it'll wrap up on May 10 at 10am PDT (that's about 3am AEST on May 11 in Australia, or 6pm on May 10 in the UK).

The open beta is a good opportunity to see what you'll be playing come May 24, because it features everything that'll be in the full game on release. As Blizzard announced last week, ranked competitive play isn't available in the beta and it won't be available on day one either, though it'll definitely come at some point post-launch.

If you're already playing it and feeling a bit out of your depth, Chris Thursten has some comprehensive beginners tips over here, which I had open all weekend.