The Overwatch Holiday Event begins next week

It's real!

The Overwatch holiday event is a go! Or at least it will be on December 13, when the fun gets underway. The important thing is that the rumors are confirmed, we know when it starts, and you're all invited. 

There's no word on how exactly we'll be celebrating, but if it's anything like Overwatch's previous themed events, we can expect a presents in the form of new character skins, emotes, voice lines, and other cosmetics. Either way, you'd be well advised to watch your step between now and the big day.

Oh, never mind.

We'll keep you posted.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
