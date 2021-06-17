The official Destiny toaster is real and you can order one now

In June 2020, Bungie told Destiny 2 players that if they raised at least $777,777.77 (the studio really likes the number seven) during its Gaming Community Expo livestream, it would maybe—maybe—make an official Destiny Toaster. The community responded, raising more than $800,000 for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital during Bungie's block, and now the developer is holding up its end of the deal.

Behold the majesty of the official Destiny Toaster!

This is a real toaster than you can really buy, and yes, it actually burns the Tricorn emblem into your bread. The sandwich holder seen in the images is included, and because this is Destiny 2, you'll also get the new toast-themed Burnt Edges emblem in the game.

Lest you be wondering why players wanted a Destiny toaster in the first place, aside from the obvious answer that toast is delicious, it's actually a riff on a couple of in-jokes. One, Destiny players have long referred to "getting that bread" as shorthand for dropping a god roll set of perks on a loot drop. And two, Destiny 2 features an ugly-beautiful exotic fusion rifle called Jotunn that looks, well, a lot like a toaster.

The IRL Destiny 2 toaster is up for preorder now through the Bungie Store for $85, which is actually not a terrible price for a toaster. Granted, it's impossible to say how it compares to a nice Paderno or Lagostina unit, and it's only a two-slicer, but my immediate impression is that it's a pretty reasonable price for a novelty toaster with likely-limited mass market appeal. (Let's be honest, the average Walmart shopper probably doesn't want the Destiny logo scorched into every single sandwich they make.)

Another nice plus is that the toaster will continue Bungie's support of St Jude's: Ten percent of profits earned on the toaster will go to the hospital.

You might not realize this, but toasters are a surprisingly common aspect of PC gaming. Razer is making one of its own (which I bet will cost a hell of a lot more than 85 bucks), and it's at least theoretically possible to play Doom on a toaster. And just last year, Wes got bored and built a 36TB home server the size of a toaster oven.

Back to the matter at hand: The Destiny 2 toaster is available for preorder now but isn't expected to begin shipping until December, or possible January 2022. GCX 2021, meanwhile, is live right now and runs until 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on June 20—you can jump into the stream below, which at time of typing has already passed the $3.4m mark.