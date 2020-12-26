Popular

The Oculus Rift S is a great entryway into VR at a low price of £299

Pick yourself up a pair of VR goggles and get gaming.

(Image credit: Oculus)

As one of the originators of modern VR, Oculus has gained a reputation for affordable VR headsets. The Oculus Quest 2 is the big ticket item right now, as it launched earlier this year and received a great reception. However, the Rift S offers a great alternative to PC gamers looking for a purely tethered experience—especially at its low £299 price tag in this year's Boxing Day sales.

As a tethered headset, the Oculus Rift S requires a gaming PC in order to operate. The specs of which aren't all that demanding by today's standards: an Nvidia GTX 1060, RX AMD 480 or greater.

That'll power the Rift's 1280 x 1440 (per eye) displays, which are capable of pushing an 80Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience. The headset utilises six-degrees-of-freedom head and hand tracking thanks to internal trackers, so you needn't worry about a complicated setup process, either.

Oculus Rift S VR headset with Touch Controllers | £398.99 £298.99 at Scan (save £100)
The Oculus Quest Rift S is a great way to dip your toes into virtual reality. It's a new and improved version of the original Oculus Rift, and it supports a wide range of games, from the Oculus Store to SteamVR-compatible titles. You'll need a gaming PC with at least a GTX 1060 or equivalent to run the Rift S, but everything else you'll need to get up-and-running is included in the box.View Deal

You can read our full Oculus Rift S review for the scoop on this headset. But long story short, we're big fans of other high-end VR headsets, such as the Valve Index, but less so of their far higher price tags. The Valve Index is nearly a four-digit headset at £919.

The Oculus Rift S, by comparison, is a far more affordable way into VR. We do fancy the Quest 2 for its potential tethered PC experience, and its specs list is surprisingly impressive, but with stock looking slim for the cheaper 64GB version right now, the Rift S offers a decent alternative on a budget for PC gamers.

