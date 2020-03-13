The Oculus Quest 128GB VR headset is back in stock for $499

When it comes down to it, the Oculus Quest is the best VR headset for most people, with a healthy balance of features for the price. It's also been extremely difficult to come by in recent weeks, a source of anxiety for anyone without a headset hoping to play Half-Life: Alyx later this month. If you've been waiting for it to be back in stock, I have good news—the 128GB model is available right now and shipping March 16.

That's the pricier of the two at $499, versus $399 for the 64GB model. So, that's a bummer. But who knows, maybe this is a sign that Oculus will be restocking the 64GB model soon as well.

Regardless of the storage option, the Quest is an excellent entry into VR. Building on the wireless concept of the Oculus Go, the Quest ups the ante with beefier specifications, including dual displays with a combined 2880x1660 resolution, 72Hz refresh rate, six-degrees of freedom (6DoF) tracking so you get better positional tracking (versus 3DoF), and dual hand controls.

The Quest has received some key upgrades since it was released. Namely, it now offers hand tracking, and you can plug the Quest into a PC using an optional Link cable (out of stock right now—but third-party cables work too!) to play Rift games.

If you're wanting to buy a Quest headset and are okay paying extra for the 128GB model, head over to Oculus' product page and snag one while you can.